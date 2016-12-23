Warnings against companies, individuals issued by MCCAA

Photo: Shutterstock

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority has issued warnings against companies and individuals who failed to honour decisions delivered by the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The warning are against:

Jason Galea, (ID: 284179M) of Sails and Canvas Ltd

The trader was paid €2,000 to deliver a tent within an agreed timeframe but failed to honour his commitment. He also failed to attend tribunal sittings and did not submit a reply to the consumer’s claim.

The tribunal ordered the trader to pay the consumer €2,000 plus the tribunal’s expenses.

Mark Anthony Barbara, (ID: 0004675M)

The trader installed two air-conditioning units, one of which was faulty due to inadequate installation. The costs involved to repair the air conditioner amounted to €630.

Mr Barbara failed to contest the consumer’s claims and also failed to appear at any of the sittings. The tribunal ordered Mr Barbara to pay €630 plus the tribunal expenses.

Evelina V. Batey of the Russian-Maltese Cultural Association, (ID: 83100A)

The dispute concerned the purchase of three tickets for the “Cinderella Ballet Performance”, advertised as presented by the Royal Moscow Ballet

The consumer complained that the show included performances from local dance schools which were not mentioned in the adverts.

The consumer said that if she knew that the show’s performance was not completely by performers from the Royal Moscow Ballet, she would not have purchased the tickets.

The show’s advertisements also specifically stated that there would be 35 professional dancers taking part when there were only 16.

The trader failed to attend the tribunal’s sitting and did not reply to the consumer’s claim. The trader was ordered to refund the price of the three tickets which amounted to €165 and to pay expenses and interest with effect from the date of the decision.

JD Lifts and Supplies Ltd

The consumer stated that the company failed to address problems in connection with the lift in her apartment block despite having paid a maintenance agreement.

The company failed to appear for the sittings and was ordered by the tribunal to pay €460 plus the expenses of the proceedings.