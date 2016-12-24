Fake weapons used in Malta hijack

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Updated 7.20pm with government statement

A hand grenade and two pistols found in the aftermath of the aircraft hostage drama in Malta were replica weapons, the government said this evening.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat earlier said that a grenade and pistol were found in the possession of the Libyan suspects with a search on the Afriqiyah Airways A320 later yielding another weapon on board.

But a statement this evening clarified: "Initial forensic investigations about the attempted hijack of the Air Afriqiyah flight shows that the weapons used were identical replica weapons. The operation to ensure that the aircraft is safe from explosives or other arms is still ongoing."

Dr Muscat had addressed a news conference at the end of a four-hour saga which saw two men diverting a plane to Malta with 111 passengers and six crew members on board after it was seized in Libyan airspace.

The Prime Minister said the Maltese authorities made it clear to the hijackers that there would be no negotiations unless the passengers were released. The two men later requested two Maltese negotiators on board but their demand was rejected.

"We were not willing to negotiate until there was a surrender," he said.

One of the hijackers was at one point carrying the former green Libyan flag, amid reports that they were supporters of the late Muamma Gaddafi.

It is not yet known what led the hijackers to surrender without any resistance despite having released all passengers and crew. The two suspects are in custody and are being interrogated.

Dr Muscat said he had no information that the Libyans had so far requested political asylum in Malta, despite international media reports quoting a Libyan minister that they had done so.