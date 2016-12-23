Advert
Friday, December 23, 2016, 07:38

Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says a government appointed inquiry board found that medicine procurement procedures at Mater Dei Hospital made it difficult for clinicians to carry out their job in a way that fully benefitted patients. In another story, the newspaper says that Christmas must-haves for children this year are a new range of furry robots called Hatchimals.

L-Orizzont says German scholar Karl Helge Wirth concluded that a stone in a Maltese museum was the oldest nautical structure and it proved Sir Isaac Newton’s theory that sailors had invented a system to travel with the stars.

In-Nazzjon says that Edward Caruana, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo’s canvasser currently being investigated for fraud and corruption, had been trying his utmost to sell his property in Rabat as quickly as possible.

The Malta Independent quotes the Prime Minister saying that Crane Currency were given the same treatment as other investors of their calibre.

