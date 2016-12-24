Panto actor injured in Manoel Theatre fall
But the show will go on, says director
This evening's Christmas pantomime at the Manoel Theatre had to be abruptly stopped after one of the main actors accidentally fell into the orchestra pit.
Well-known actor Joe Depasquale, who was playing the Ogre in Masquerade's Puss in Boots, somehow mistimed his pace and tripped into the pit, about a storey below.
Mr Depasquale was rushed to Mater Dei hospital but he was lucky - he did not sustain major injuries.
The panto was playing to a packed theatre when the incident happened around 40 minutes into the show.
Producer and director Anthony Bezzina told Times of Malta those attending this evening's show will have the chance to watch the show again on January 4.
Despite the incident, the popular show will continue on Boxing Day, with Mr Depasquale expected to assume his role, Mr Bezzina said.
"We're really happy to have Joe back, considering he plunged down more than two metres. We have to re-sow his costumer but all should be OK for the Boxing Day."
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.