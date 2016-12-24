Panto actor injured in Manoel Theatre fall

This evening's Christmas pantomime at the Manoel Theatre had to be abruptly stopped after one of the main actors accidentally fell into the orchestra pit.

Joe Depasquale

Well-known actor Joe Depasquale, who was playing the Ogre in Masquerade's Puss in Boots, somehow mistimed his pace and tripped into the pit, about a storey below.

Mr Depasquale was rushed to Mater Dei hospital but he was lucky - he did not sustain major injuries.

The panto was playing to a packed theatre when the incident happened around 40 minutes into the show.

Producer and director Anthony Bezzina told Times of Malta those attending this evening's show will have the chance to watch the show again on January 4.

Despite the incident, the popular show will continue on Boxing Day, with Mr Depasquale expected to assume his role, Mr Bezzina said.

"We're really happy to have Joe back, considering he plunged down more than two metres. We have to re-sow his costumer but all should be OK for the Boxing Day."