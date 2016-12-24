Motorcyclist injured in Luqa, car overturns in Mosta

Photo: Steven Grech

Two drivers were injured, one seriously, after traffic accidents in Luqa and Mosta.

The police said the first incident happened at 3.45pm in Triq Garibaldi, Luqa, when a motorbike driven by a 25-year-old from Żejtun crashed into a car driven by a 46-year-old from Senglea.

An ambulance rushed the victim to hospital where he was found to have sustained grievous injuries.

In another incident, a driver is believed to have escaped with minor injuries after her car overturned in Mosta this evening.

The police said the incident happened in Independence Avenue.

Police are investigating both incidents.