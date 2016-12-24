Advert
Friday, December 23, 2016, 18:10

Motorcyclist injured in Luqa, car overturns in Mosta

Photo: Steven Grech

Photo: Steven Grech

Two drivers were injured, one seriously, after traffic accidents in Luqa and Mosta. 

The police said the first incident happened at 3.45pm in Triq Garibaldi, Luqa, when a motorbike driven by a 25-year-old from Żejtun crashed into a car driven by a 46-year-old from Senglea. 

An ambulance rushed the victim to hospital where he was found to have sustained grievous injuries. 

In another incident, a driver is believed to have escaped with minor injuries after her car overturned in Mosta this evening.

The police said the incident happened in Independence Avenue.

Police are investigating both incidents. 

 

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Plane hijack drama in Malta ends; all...

  2. Watch: The moment the hijackers surrendered

  3. Fake weapons used in Malta hijack

  4. 'Arrogant and vindictive' offender sent...

  5. Attorney General cleared Edwards...

  6. Panto actor injured in Manoel Theatre fall

  7. Homeless woman steals from couple who...

  8. Pope sets up Commission to investigate...

  9. A year in pictures in 11th edition of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed