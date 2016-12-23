Employment up 2.3%

Employment increased by 2.3 per cent in the third quarter this year when compared to the same period last year, according to Labour Force Survey estimates.

The National Statistics Office said the estimates indicated that total employment stood at 193,893, accounting to more than half the population aged 15 and over.

The number of unemployed stood at 9,870 (2.7 per cent) while inactive persons totalled 161,744 (44.3 per cent).

The activity rate for the quarter under review was estimated at 70 per cent with the highest rate recorded among persons aged 25-54 (82 per cent).

Results show that, on average, full-timers worked 41.5 hours while part-timers work 22.5 hours per week.

The average annual basic salary of employees for the third quarter was estimated at €17,239.The highest basic salary was recorded in the financial and insurance service sector. Average annual salaries varied from €29,040 among managers to €12,090 among persons employed in elementary occupations.

The unemployment rate for the third quarter of 2016, stood at 4.8 per cent.

The largest share of unemployed persons was recorded among persons aged 25 and over. Among the unemployed, 43.5 per cent stated that they had been seeking employment for at least 12 months. The main reason for inactivity relates to persons reaching retirement age or taking up early retirement (42 per cent).

According to the Labour Force Survey 57.5 per cent of the 15 plus population attained a low level of education. This comprises persons with less than five ordinary level or equivalent qualifications. Among the employed population 24.7 per cent had a tertiary level of education.