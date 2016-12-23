Attorney General cleared Edwards Caruana's self-suspension - permanent secretary

Edward Caruana’s property in Rabat.

The self-suspension on full pay of a Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools’ official facing corruption allegations was approved on the Attorney General’s advice, principal permanent secretary Mario Cutajar said yesterday.

Mr Cutajar was asked to specify under which provision of the law/public service regulations was Edward Caruana granted the opportunity to suspend himself and keep his salary. No specific provisions were mentioned but he said the decision was based on a precedent dating back to 2013.

“The public service is regulated by specific rules or precedents based on strong legal grounds,” Mr Cutajar told the Times of Malta. “In the case of Edward Caruana, the government gave its permission on the basis of advice by the Attorney General, which is similar to a case in February 2013.”

Though not naming the official involved in the 2013 case, Mr Cutajar said a civil servant had suspended himself and the Attorney General had advised that he should continue receiving his salary.

Earlier this week, a government spokeswoman confirmed that Mr Caruana had suspended himself from work last November, though he continued receiving his basic wage, amounting to €36,000 a year.

She said perks, including a fully expensed car, performance and disturbance allowances and other fringe benefits, had been stopped.

Senior civil service officials told this newspaper there was no legal provision authorising a public service employee to suspend himself.

“According to the public service management code, public service employees can only take vacation leave, sick leave and leave without pay.

“There are no provisions for an employee to decide to stay at home and keep receiving his salary,” a senior official said.

When a public servant is arraigned and charged with a criminal offence, the person is usually suspended on half pay until procedures are over. Mr Caruana, a long-time canvasser of Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, was given an indefinite contract at the Foundation of Tomorrow’s Schools soon after Labour returned to power in 2013.

Mr Caruana was made head of summer projects on Mr Bartolo’s recommendation and given a €53,000 financial package.

When outgoing FTS chief executive Philip Rizzo accused Mr Caruana of fraud and corruption, Mr Bartolo ordered Mr Caruana to leave the FTS, and he was posted at the Rural Affairs Department with effect from this September.

However, Mr Caruana is still considered to be an FTS employee, earning the salary given to him by that government agency.

The police are investigating the corruption claims, including property that Mr Caruana owns in Rabat.

Sources said that he had still to be interviewed by the police.

