A year in pictures in 11th edition of The Times Picture Annual
The 192-page annual includes 166 colour images
A visit by the British royal family coinciding with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, a protest against alleged government corruption in Valletta and the funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Mercieca are just three of the events 2016 will be remembered for.
They feature in this year’s edition of The Times Picture Annual, which is in its eleventh year.
The 192-page annual includes 166 colour images of people, animals, the arts, sport and entertainment, and also curious images of daily life around the Maltese islands.
It features a selection of the best shots taken for the Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta by photojournalists Matthew Mirabelli, Chris Sant Fournier, Mark Zammit Cordina, Darrin Zammit Lupi and Steve Zammit Lupi over the past year.
This year’s foreword, by Times of Malta editor Ray Bugeja, focuses on the importance of accuracy and truth as hallmarks of serious journalism – which includes both the written word and images.
“The word ‘serious’ must be stressed, and, with hand on heart, we have to admit that serious journalism is increasingly becoming a rare commodity,” Mr Bugeja writes.
He also calls on journalists to always back what they know to be true with facts, adding that nothing can be taken for granted.
Published by Allied Publications, The Times Picture Annual will be available for €27.30 from leading bookshops and stationers starting next week.
