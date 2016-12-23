Advert
A year in pictures in 11th edition of The Times Picture Annual

The 192-page annual includes 166 colour images

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat welcomes EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to Auberge de Castille in Valletta on November 2, 2016. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Cars crushed under debris on February 18, 2016, after a concrete brick wall was blown over by gale force winds at San Anton school in Mġarr. Photo: Chris Sant FournierCars crushed under debris on February 18, 2016, after a concrete brick wall was blown over by gale force winds at San Anton school in Mġarr. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A visit by the British royal family coinciding with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, a protest against alleged government corruption in Valletta and the funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Mercieca are just three of the events 2016 will be remembered for.

They feature in this year’s edition of The Times Picture Annual, which is in its eleventh year.

The 192-page annual includes 166 colour images of people, animals, the arts, sport and entertainment, and also curious images of daily life around the Maltese islands.

It features a selection of the best shots taken for the Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta by photojournalists Matthew Mirabelli, Chris Sant Fournier, Mark Zammit Cordina, Darrin Zammit Lupi and Steve Zammit Lupi over the past year.

Birkirkara&rsquo;s L&rsquo;Imam Seydi shoots as Mosta&rsquo;s Tyrone Farrugia tries to block during their Premier League match at the National Stadium in Ta&rsquo; Qali on February 21, 2016. Photo: Darrin Zammit LupiBirkirkara’s L’Imam Seydi shoots as Mosta’s Tyrone Farrugia tries to block during their Premier League match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on February 21, 2016. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

This year’s foreword, by Times of Malta editor Ray Bugeja, focuses on the importance of accuracy and truth as hallmarks of serious journalism – which includes both the written word and images.

“The word ‘serious’ must be stressed, and, with hand on heart, we have to admit that serious journalism is increasingly becoming a rare commodity,” Mr Bugeja writes.

He also calls on journalists to always back what they know to be true with facts, adding that nothing can be taken for granted.

Published by Allied Publications, The Times Picture Annual will be available for €27.30 from leading bookshops and stationers starting next week.

 

 

Children in Valletta&rsquo;s Republic Street burst a street artist&rsquo;s soap bubbles on November 29, 2015. Photo: Chris Sant FournierChildren in Valletta’s Republic Street burst a street artist’s soap bubbles on November 29, 2015. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Protesters in St George&rsquo;s Square, Valletta, on October 16, 2016, at a march in favour of the morning-after pill. Photo: Matthew MirabelliProtesters in St George’s Square, Valletta, on October 16, 2016, at a march in favour of the morning-after pill. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the Mdina bastions on November 28, 2015. Photo: Chris Sant FournierPrince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the Mdina bastions on November 28, 2015. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A child scoops up coloured powder during the Holi Festival of Colours organised by the Maltese-Indian community in Qormi on March 31, 2016. Photo: Darrin Zammit LupiA child scoops up coloured powder during the Holi Festival of Colours organised by the Maltese-Indian community in Qormi on March 31, 2016. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Mercieca lies in state in the Oratory of St John&rsquo;s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on March 21, 2016. The 87-yearold passed away earlier in the day. Photo: Darrin Zammit LupiArchbishop Emeritus Joseph Mercieca lies in state in the Oratory of St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on March 21, 2016. The 87-yearold passed away earlier in the day. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Two women take shelter under a cardboard box during an unseasonal downpour on June 24, 2016. Photo: Chris Sant FournierTwo women take shelter under a cardboard box during an unseasonal downpour on June 24, 2016. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
