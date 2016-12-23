Vacancy: good planners

The pictures show the situation on a rainy day at the entrance to Valletta through the newly-constructed bridge.

One can see pedestrians trying (mostly unsuccessfully) to wade through the mini river that accumulates there even after a moderate rainfall. Clearly, whoever designed the bridge did not plan for outlets in the event of rain. We obviously need some very clever planner to think of a way out of this complicated problem.

The grin on the faces of some tourists passing over the bridge spoke volumes.