Protecting our identity

So we have a Maltese crib at Rome’s St Peter’s Square and, for good measure, a Neapolitan counterpart at Mdina Cathedral!

Without entering into the artistic merits of the figurines and scenery featured in the foreign display, this crib could have been exhibited elsewhere or in another holy edifice.

The cathedral is Malta’s mother church and under its aisles deserves our own traditional presepju. We have had enough of foreign trends and customs diluting our traditions not excluding Maltese religious practices at this time of year. Let’s maintain and protect our identity always and everywhere.