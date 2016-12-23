Advert
Friday, December 23, 2016, 06:06 by

Edward Torpiano, Floriana

How to make millions

In his letter ‘Workers’ scheme’ (December 12), Eddy Privitera, said: “And the scheme the same Simon Busuttil had wanted to continue denied hundreds of workers forming part of it the basic rights of sick leave, annual leave, bonus and had no insurance against injury…”   What he did not say was the amount, (in millions of euros), being raked in by the General Workers’ Union as community workers scheme administrator.

