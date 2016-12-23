Advert
Friday, December 23, 2016, 11:29

New Ħamrun coach named

Jacques Scerri has been named as the new coach of BOV Premier League club Ħamrun Spartans.

Scerri, who left Tarxien Rainbows last month, succeeds Stephen D'Amato who had lost his job with the Spartans in the first weeks of November.

Jonathan Holland had been put in temporary charge of Hamrun Spartans following D'Amato's exit.

D'Amato has since taken over as coach of Division One club Senglea Athletic, replacing Pablo Doffo who parted ways with the Yellow-Reds after a poor run of results.

