This honour will further unite squad, says Borg

Defender Steve Borg is confident that Valletta’s BOV Super Cup success will strengthen team unity as the champions aim to step up their title defence bid when the Premier League resumes in the New Year. Kevin Azzopardi spoke to the Malta international...

Standing tall... Valletta defender Steve Borg (left) fends off the challenge of Sliema’s Denni. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

For a club that thrives on honours, Valletta’s BOV Super Cup success on Wednesday made for a fitting end to another brilliant year that has seen the Whites win the championship for the 23rd time in their history.

Pitched in a one-off, winner-takes-all clash with Sliema Wanderers, the FA Trophy holders, Valletta gave their fans an early Christmas present after coming from a goal down to overcome the Blues in a hard-fought final at the National Stadium.

Sliema had taken a 21st-minute lead after Jean Paul Farrugia nipped behind Steve Borg to reach Denni’s measured pass before hitting past Dziugas Bartkus.

This early goal sparked Valletta into action as they produced a strong rally with Borg grabbing the equaliser before Umeh Calistus scored what proved to be the winner on the stroke of half-time.

The Super Cup being the first honour of the domestic football season, Borg said Valletta were determined to get their hands on this trophy.

“The aim was to win the game as there was a trophy at stake,” Borg, who rejoined Valletta last summer after a one-year spell with Cypriot club Aris Limassol, said.

“We wanted to challenge for this honour, the first of the season, and I’m glad that we managed to win it.”

Borg was pleased to score Valletta’s equaliser only 14 minutes after Farrugia’s run into the box, which led to Sliema’s goal, had caught the City defence by surprise.

“In Sliema’s goal action, we were caught on the wrong foot at the back,” Borg said.

“There is no hiding that the goal came from my side but it could have come from anywhere. But, after Sliema scored, we made a terrific reaction and dominated the remainder of the first half. The second half was more balanced but we should have closed the game before half-time.”

At 2-1, the game remained finely-poised.

Sliema had a glorious chance to level matters when they were awarded a penalty for Borg’s nudge on Farrugia just past the hour but Bartkus again came to Valletta’s rescue as he parried away Alex Muscat’s spot-kick.

Bartkus’s fine save – his second penalty stop in successive games after denying Nicolas Chiesa in the derby – further enhanced the Lithuanian’s growing reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League besides vindicating coach Paul Zammit’s decision to sign him during the close season.

“Dziugas Bartkus is certainly a valid goalkeeper who is in great form at the moment,” Borg said.

After storming to the BOV Premier League title last season, Valletta have had their fair share of ups and downs this term but have shown great resilience to stay within touching distance of leaders Balzan.

Borg believes that their Super Cup win has the potential to add fresh impetus to their title challenge.

“It was important to win this honour,” the 28-year-old Malta international said.

“Lifting a trophy is always a positive thing as it helps to unite the group and strengthen our self-belief. This is why I felt, at this stage of the season, it was important to capture the Super Cup.”

Valletta, who lead the all-time Super Cup winners’ list with 11 triumphs, are third in the championship, four points behind Balzan and three adrift of Hibernians with 17 games remaining.

With only 10 points separating the leading six teams – Birkirkara have a game in hand – hopes of an enthralling title race are very high.

Borg pointed at the diminishing gap between the traditional big guns and the less-fancied teams as one of the factors that could make this year’s title race more unpredictable.

“It’s not easy (winning the title) because all the teams are competitive,” Borg said.

“Even the clubs in the lower half of the standings have shown that, on their day, they can take points off the big teams.

“Now we will rest for a few days and after this mini-break, we will start preparing for our next fixture (vs Hibs on January 8).

“Ours is a game-by-game approach and we will be looking to gain as many points as possible to remain in the title mix.”

All those who have Maltese football at heart will have been relieved that Wednesday’s Super Cup match provided a welcome distraction from the negative stories that have cast a shadow over the domestic game in recent weeks.

Borg said: “There is always criticism and rumours, potentially lies, surrounding Maltese football but as a player, you learn not to give much importance to these stories.

“Personally, I just focus on myself, my game, and always try to give the maximum.

“With experience, you get used to dealing with these situations and to concentrate only on your performance.”

December slot

The Super Cup match traditionally lifts the curtains on a new season but, with the National Stadium unavailable for much of last summer owing to the laying of a new hybrid pitch, this annual contest between the champions and FA Trophy holders was moved to December.

Borg joined team-mate Ryan Camilleri and Sliema Wanderers captain Alex Muscat in welcoming the Malta FA’s decision to stage the Super Cup during the festive season this year.

“I believe that it’s better to have the Super Cup played in the last weeks of December because the teams are more settled,” Borg said.

“We are midway through the season, a time when the teams normally reach peak form.”