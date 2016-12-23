Striker Falcone close to joining Malaysian club

Federico Falcone is likely to have played his last game for Valletta as the Argentine striker is closing in on a move to Malaysian club Terengganu FC.

Sources have told Times of Malta that Falcone has already passed his medical after being given permission by Valletta FC to travel to Malaysia this week.

The 26-year-old has missed Valletta’s goalless stalemate against derby rivals Floriana last weekend and the BOV Super Cup win over Sliema Wanderers after picking up a minor ankle injury in the 2-2 draw against Balzan.

Falcone, whose contract with Valletta expires at the end of the season, has reportedly agreed personal terms with Terengganu.

Negotiations between Valletta and Terengganu are at a very advanced stage.

It is believed that Valletta coach Paul Zammit and club officials have been working to recruit an adequate replacement for Falcone in the coming weeks.