Sporting briefs

Silva: Paris St Germain captain Thiago Silva has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the Ligue 1 club until 2020. The defender, who joined PSG from Milan in 2012, has been named Ligue 1’s best centre-back for the past four years. Reigning champions PSG have won the domestic title every season since 2012/13 and claimed two Coupe de France and three Coupe de la Ligue crowns since the Brazil international joined the club.

Fischer: Middlesbrough winger Viktor Fischer will be out for up to three weeks after picking up a knee injury in last weekend’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Swansea City, manager Aitor Karanka said yesterday. The 22-year-old Danish international was replaced by Stewart Downing 11 minutes into the game. “He’s a good lad and an important player in the changing room. We have to keep supporting him as he is a player who was taking his chance,” he said.

Bolivar: Bolivar missed out on winning the Bolivian league after they conceded a goal in the 10th minute of injury time and lost 3-2 at Sport Boys Warnes after five players had been sent off. Bolivar, who were playing against eight men when they let in the third goal, finished level on points with The Strongest who beat San Jose 7-2, forcing the two sides into a playoff match on Friday.

Draxler: Reigning French soccer champions Paris St Germain have agreed to sign Germany international Julian Draxler, sports newspaper L’Equipe reported yesterday. L’Equipe reported that the deal for the 23-year-old Wolfsburg midfielder was worth €36 million and would be PSG’s first major signing in the winter transfer window, which opens on Jan. 1.

Everton: Everton will be without midfielder James McCarthy for up to three weeks while goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg is unlikely to recover in time for Monday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City. Ireland international McCarthy was withdrawn with a hamstring injury during Everton’s 1-0 defeat by Liverpool last Monday, while Dutchman Stekelenburg hurt his leg in a collision with team-mate Leighton Baines and also had to be replaced.

Windass: Rangers midfielder Josh Windass returns to Mark Warburton’s squad for tomorrow’s Premiership clash with Inverness. The 22-year-old has missed the last month with hamstring trouble but could make his comeback against Caley Thistle at Ibrox this weekend.