PDSC calls for more protection to club officials

The Premier Division Standing Committee (PDSC) has called on the police to provide the necessary protection to club officials who are fighting match-fixing in Maltese football.

The PDSC issued the statement in the light of revelations made by Birkirkara president Adrian Delia who said that he and his family were subjected to a number of ‘attacks’ after he took prompt action over allegations of what the Premier League club described as “suspicious behaviour” by goalkeeper Miroslav Kopric. The latter denies any wrongdoing.

In a statement, signed by secretary Mario Debono, the PDSC appealed to the authorities to use all their powers to prosecute people who are involved in match-fixing.

“The PDSC expresses the concern of Premier League clubs over this plight which is continuing to attack and undermine Maltese football and appeals to all those who have any information on any form of corruption in any sport to pass it on to the authorities immediately,” the PDSC said.

“Those who don’t speak or uncover corruption are as corrupt as those who commit bribery acts.

“The Premier League clubs appeal to the police to give protection to officials who are working on a voluntary basis for the good of the game but are ending up in difficult situations.

“The clubs urge the police to use all their powers to bring people involved to justice and clean up football and Maltese sport from this plague.”

The PDSC expressed their full backing to Dr Delia and other club officials who are committed to keeping the game clean.