Milan can play with no fear, warns Juve coach Allegri

Juventus players arrive for training ahead of the Super Cup clash with Milan in Doha, today.

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri believes Supercoppa opponents Milan can “play without fear” in Doha this evening (kick-off 17.30).

The Turin club go into the contest as heavy favourites to claim a third piece of silverware in 2016 to add to their Serie A title and the Coppa Italia.

Milan were the second team to beat Juve in Serie A this season with a 1-0 victory at San Siro in October, secured by Manuel Locatelli’s 65th-minute goal.

Allegri’s men are on a run of three straight victories since losing to Genoa on November 27, but despite that encouraging form he is wary of the threat posed by the Rossoneri.

“We’re in excellent form but we mustn’t assume that will be enough to win the match,” the Juve coach said in quotes reported on the club’s official Twitter account.

“We know what Milan are capable of. I’m looking for us to play with humility, respect and focus.

“Anything can happen in a final. To win, we’ll need to deliver a performance befitting of a truly top side. Our defeat in October came from a defensive error. This match will also be decided by a mistake or a moment of class.

“For various reasons we’ve been made hot favourites. AC Milan can come and play without fear.”

There was controversy in the Serie A game played in October when Miralem Pjanic’s free-kick was disallowed for offside against Medhi Benatia, even though he did not appear to be interfering with play.

This match in the Middle East will be veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon’s 600th official appearance for Juve.

The 38-year-old said: “It’s great that someone is counting for me! It’s a great landmark, but it’s not my last. My will to win remains exactly the same.Playing important finals like this helps to keep you hungry.”

Suso, who laid on Locatelli’s goal in that October encounter, sees this as a great opportunity for Milan to win a first piece of silverware since the 2011 Supercoppa, which followed their most recent Scudetto success a few months earlier.

The Spaniard told Milan TV: “We want to win this match, like every time we play. The final against Juve is a great opportunity to take home the cup and start winning.

“After years without a trophy it would be really great.

“We have to keep calm and do everything we can to beat them. We face a very strong side but we have the chance to change everything.

“We are really happy and ready for the clash.

“We’re working hard and improving day after day. If we give everything tomorrow, we can win it.”

Defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves are both on the treatment table and will not feature for Juve in Doha.

Milan are without Davide Calabria, Riccardo Montolivo and Mati Fernandez.