Football news

Struggling Borussia Moen-chengladbach named Dieter Hecking as coach yesterday, two months ago after he was sacked by rivals VfL Wolfsburg.

The 52-year-old was fired by Wolfsburg in October after his team took only six points from their first seven games of the season.

Hecking will replace Andre Schubert who parted company with Gladbach on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after they suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Wolfsburg.

“After what has happened in the last few weeks we want a new coach to give us a new lease of life,” said sporting director Max Eberl.

“Dieter Hecking is the right man for this, a coach with a lot of experience who has worked successfully with different teams.”

Sakho ruled out of African Nations Cup

West Ham United’s Senegalese striker Diafra Sakho has been ruled out for up to eight weeks because of an ongoing back injury and will miss the African Nations Cup.

The 26-year-old has played just 127 minutes of football this season due to the back problem and the thigh injury he sustained at Man. United last month.

Manager Slaven Bilic said yesterday that the striker was not close to a return.

“We have a few knocks but are expecting everyone to be fit except for Diafra Sakho who will be out for six to eight weeks,” Bilic told reporters ahead of Monday’s Premier League visit to Swansea.

“He will miss the Africa Cup of Nations and it is a big blow for us.”

Everton must invest to win, says Koeman

Manager Ronald Koeman does not expect to win trophies with Everton this season but will use the next two transfer windows to build a squad capable of challenging for honours in the future.

The Merseyside club are ninth in the table after claiming six wins in 17 games under the Dutchman.

“We need to invest not only in January but also in the next summer transfer window,” Koeman told the Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“This is a project which is for the long term and it does not mean that you are fighting for trophies within six months of arriving at a new club.”

Lazio’s Lulic hit with 20-day ban

Lazio midfielder Senad Lulic has been banned for 20 days for comparing Roma defender Antonio Rudiger to a street seller after the Rome derby.

After Roma won the capital city showdown 2-0 on December 4, Lulic said Germany international Rudiger, whose mother is from Sierra Leone, had “been selling socks and belts” in Stuttgart before moving to Italy.

The Italian Football Federation has taken a dim view of the 30-year-old Bosnian’s comments and has suspended him from the game for almost three weeks, also fining him 10,000 euros.

Juventus keen on James Rodriguez

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has said James Rodriguez could be a transfer target.

Rodriguez, 25, is looking to leave Real Madrid due to a lack of first-team opportunities and Marotta did not deny his club’s interest in the Colombian.

“It depends on what we do in the transfer market,” Marotta told La Gazzetta dello Sport when asked specifically about Rodriguez.

“We have to respect the balance sheet, but Juve want to position themselves among the best clubs in the world and so it is and this is and always will be our ambitious objective.

“Our potential has grown a great deal thanks to the excellent job done by president Andrea Agnelli which means we can afford major investments in the sporting area.”

Holland arrival delights Southgate

Gareth Southgate has backed his new assistant manager Steve Holland to help create a “world-class” England team.

Holland has been confirmed as Southgate’s assistant, juggling his England role with Chelsea commitments until leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer.

“I am delighted to have Steve as my assistant manager,” said Southgate.

“We have worked very closely for three years and I have the utmost respect for the way he works, his professionalism and the detail of his preparation.

“The challenge with the seniors is a greater one but Steve’s experience of working with elite players and coaches at Chelsea means he knows what a world-class team needs to look like.”

Silvestre steps down from Rennes role

Mikael Silvestre has left his role as Rennes director of football by mutual agreement.

The 39-year-old former Manchester United, Arsenal and France defender, who ended his playing career two years ago, took up the post at Rennes in 2015.

A statement on the club’s website read: “By mutual agreement, Stade Rennais Football Club and Mikael Silvestre have decided to put an end to their collaboration and to announce it officially today, in accordance with the commitments made by both parties.

“Stade Rennais FC thanks Mikael for his services and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.”