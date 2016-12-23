Birkirkara FC Christmas Festival kicks off today

The Birkirkara FC Youth Academy’s annual Christmas Festival will be held between today and Monday at the academy’s training centre.

This is the 26th consecutive edition of this festival, making it one of the oldest on the island.

The non-competitive football bonanza will comprise five categories – the Under-8, Under-9, Under-10 and Under-11 in the mixed sections, and the girls U-17.

For the second year, the Academy has partnered with Marlene, who cultivate apples in the Alps mountains.

“Birkirkara FC Youth Academy would like to thank Marlene for their support in making this festival possible, while looking forward to extending this partnership by way of educating young players to eat healthy and remain active, even when not on a football pitch,” the festival organisers said in a statement.