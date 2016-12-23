The quicksand of news blackouts

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo wants to close the case concerning corruption allegations at the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools by ordering a news blackout. Initially, he was replying to every question concerning the FTS and his close canvasser but now appears to have changed his mind.

The Prime Minister tried to do very much the same with the Panama Papers scandal, pretending the case was closed but the matter keeps coming back to haunt him. Mr Bartolo is committingthe same mistake. Referring to “legal responsibilities”, his spokeswoman said that, for the time being, providing information “may interfere with investigations”. Presumably, the minister is still waiting for a smoking gun.

The news blackout decision makes Mr Bartolo appear inconsistent again in the FTS controversy. He has already had to admit that he had been informed about allegations concerning a canvasser in April this year, not August, as he had originally declared. This can only make one wonder what is going on.

The media blackout is as incredible as it is offensive. It is incredible because stories on the scandal are still emerging and burying one’s head in the sand does not help. The minister could try to explain but opts to forfeit even that.

It is offensive because an elected minister of government is in duty bound to give an account for all his actions. In the same way, Economy Minister Chris Cardona should have explained his delegation’s alcohol consumption when on official business in Dubai or resigned. Instead, his permanent secretary simply picked up the tab, a move shockingly described by the Prime Minister as “mature”.

Journalists have every right, indeed, the duty to ask probing questions, especially about issues of public interest. Cabinet ministers may argue they cannot be forced to answer and, perhaps, they would be right were it not for the fact that they are accountable to the electorate and explaining what they do or do not do is an integral part of their job. So Mr Bartolo may decide when to speak and when to answer but he does so at his own peril, especially since certain circumstances surrounding the FTS scandal involve him directly.

Joseph Muscat too apparently has problems facing the media. Apart from pathetic antics, like using emergency exits to avoid answering an ever-growing list of questions on his government, he has recently decided to boycott the Nationalist Party’s NET news media. His excuse is that he expects an apology on reports they carried on his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, who is receiving medical treatment for a serious condition.

Dr Muscat’s boycott of the Nationalist Party media comes across as a ploy to avoid their obviously partisan lineof questioning, not different from Labour’s own media, it must be noted. Valid questions, not just by the Opposition but also by independent journalists, are systematically being left unanswered. Dr Muscat, who is a former journalist himself and who has proved he can use the media to his and his party’s advantage when in opposition, should know better.

Silence may be golden but everyone has eyes to see. Also, at times, silence is even louder than words.

Media blackouts and boycotts only cause the government, riddled as it is by an unending series of scandals, to sink ever deeper into the quicksand of delusion. Ignoring problems and avoiding the media does not make problems go away and neither would the repeated flaunting of the country’s economic success.

Putting the record straight remains the best option.