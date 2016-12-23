Lizaur, Simmons scoop best player awards for November

Hibs’ Alvaro Lizaur receives the BOV-player-of-the-month trophy from Peter Perotti.

Hibernians forward Alvaro Lizaur has won the BOV basketball player of the month award for November.

The towering Spaniard averaged 33 points per game last month, scored 99 points in three outings while averaging 15 rebounds.

Alvaro is the first Hibernians player to win this monthly award in 26 years. The last Hibs player to collect the player-of-the-month prize was Silvio Cassar back in 1990.

American Amelia Simmons has won her fourth individual award since joining Athleta in 2014.

Simmons contributed 39 points in Athleta’s two games during November (19.5 ppg) and is also the Women’s League top rebounder with a game average of 14.38 accompanied by 2.38 steals.

The best player award in the men’s division two category went to Siġġiewi St Nicholas’ Hubert Agius.

A strong rebounder, averaging 14.4 rebounds per game, Agius also averaged 10.6 points per game and amassed 32 points during November. The last and only time Agius had been named as player of the month was in February 2008.

Peter Perotti, chief officer at sponsors Bank of Valletta, presented the winners with a commemorative plaque in the presence of Paul Sultana, president of the Malta Basketball Association.