Tributes paid to British actress Deddie Davies

From left, Deddie Davis with fellow cast members of The Railway Children, Bernard Cribbins, Gary Warren and Jenny Agutter. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Actress Ruth Jones has paid tribute to the actress Deddie Davies, who has died at the age of 78.

Davies played the role of Marj in the comedy series Stella alongside Jones. In a statement, she said: “Deddie had been ill for a long time and I saw her about a month ago and showed her the Christmas special on my laptop.

“She loved working on Stella. She said it kept her going and she was massively loved by all the cast and crew.

“She was one of those rare people who didn’t possess a grain of self-pity and whose company always brightened your day. A highly intelligent, joyful, talented and spectacularly spirited woman who was an inspiration to us all. She absolutely lived life to the full. God bless you Deddie.”

In the statement, given to Wales Online, Jones added: “You’ll be unspeakably missed.”

The TV and film star was also known for her role as Mrs Nell Perks in 1970 film The Railway Children.

Davies was born in Bridgend in Wales in 1938 as Gillian Davies. Her long career in TV included roles in Doctors, The Bill, The Forsyte Saga, Grange Hill and Some Mothers Do ’Ave Em.

Tony Gardner, who appeared with Davies in Stella, paid tribute with a post on Twitter.He wrote: “Terribly saddened to hear Deddie Davies has died. She was a truly wonderful person. Honoured to meet her on #Stella last year.”