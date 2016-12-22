Berlin Christmas market reopens after deadly attack

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The Christmas market in Berlin, which was attacked on Monday evening, reopened to the public today amid tightened security.

A truck veered into crowds at the annual market killing 12 people and injuring scores more.

Concrete blocks were set up at its entrance this morning in order to prevent further attacks.

"I think it is very good that the Christmas market is open again. That makes us look stronger, not weaker," said Sema Ozcan, a Berlin resident from Turkey who was visiting the market.

German police say they are looking for an asylum-seeker from Tunisia in connection with the attack after finding an identity document under the driver's seat of the truck.