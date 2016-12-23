Aerial views show devastation after blast at Mexican fireworks market
Dramatic aerial video of Tultepec shows what remains of a fireworks market, razed to the ground in a massive series of explosions yesterday.
Forensic investigators are searching for clues as to what caused the explosions that killed at least 32 people.
It was the third time in just over a decade that explosions have struck the popular marketplace in Tultepec, home to the country's best-known fireworks shopping and about 32 km north of Mexico City in the State of Mexico.
Forty-six of the injured remain hospitalised, while 18 of the dead have yet to be identified due to the severe nature of their burns, said state interior minister Jose Manzur.
