Christmas comes early for animals at Sydney zoo
A group of animals at Sydney's Taronga Zoo received Christmas-inspired enrichment treats on Wednesday to celebrate the season.
Keepers at the Australian Sea Lion enclosure prepared frozen treats in the shape of baubles and Christmas trees each with a fish inside, much to the delight of the animals.
"We do give them enrichment all year round, but it's a bit of fun at this time of year to make it a little bit Christmas themed with the Christmas trees, the red and green and the baubles. They love ice, they love, there's fish inside so there's a little bit of a fish popsicle for them today," said senior marine mammal keeper, Lindsay Wright.
Not to be outdone, the ring-tailed lemurs were busy enjoying their own fruit-filled frozen treats and pinecones, while Taronga's meerkats were treated to mealworms.
