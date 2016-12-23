Zammit Stevens fifth in Doha
The fourth International Qatar Cup was held last weekend in Doha.
This competition brought together weightlifters from 45 different countries with Yazmin Zammit Stevens flying the Maltese flag.
Only one week after her stellar performance at the U-23 Europeans in Eilat, Zammit Stevens took the platform again, this time in a lower bodyweight category to a 63kg lifter.
Her performance was not one of her best for this year as she managed 73kg in the snatch and 88kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 161kg.
Nevertheless, Zammit Stevens finished fifth among 12 competitors.
European gold medallist Loredana Toma, from Romania, topped the category followed by Rebeka Koha, from Latvia, and Yasmin Keksin from Turkey.
Jesmond Caruana, the president of Malta Weightlifting, accompanied Zammit Stevens in Doha.
