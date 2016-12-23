Vanshelboin, Ristevska grab titles at VLTC

Ukrainian player Eric Vanshelboin (left) won the boys’ tournament at the VLTC after beating Matas Vasiliauskas (right) in the final.

The VLTC Nexia BT U-16 European tournament was held earlier this month.

In the boys’ final, second seed Eric Vanshelboin, of Ukraine, and Matas Vasiliauskas, the third seed from Lithuania, fought hard and gave their utmost.

Vanshelboin lost the first set 2-6 but came back strongly in the second, winning it 6-2.

In the third and final set, both players blazed shots across the court and battled for each and every ball.

It was Vanshelboin who came out on top 7-6 to secure the title.

In the girls’ final, Ana Ristevska, the second seed from Macedonia, faced Greek player Maria Kali-strou (seed no.4).

This match resulted in a drawn-out duel with both players fighting hard to score important points.

Kalistrou took the first set 6-2 but seemed to tire in the second while Ristevska found her touch. The Macedonian girl upped her game to beat Kalistrou 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

The boys’ doubles final saw the Italian team composed of Alberto Giuliani and Marco Salvaderi overcome Matas Bruzas and Matas Vasiliauskas, of Lithuania.

In the girls’ doubles, Flavie Brugnone and Elsa Jacquemot, of France, had an easy match, beating Swiss duo Julie Schalch and Sara Paunovic 6-1, 6-1.

Mark Camilleri, vice-president of the Malta Tennis Federation, and Lino Scicluna, vice-chairman of the Vittoriosa Lawn Tennis Club, presented thetrophies to the winners and runners-up.