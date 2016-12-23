Sports round-up

RUGBY UNION: England captain Dylan Hartley (picture) has let himself, his club Northampton and his country down, head coach Eddie Jones has said, after the New Zealand-born hooker was banned for six weeks for striking an opponent. “Dylan will be more disappointed than anyone about what has happened and he has got to cop the penalty because the World Rugby directive on protecting the head is 100 per cent right,” Jones said. “He is eligible for selection for the Six Nations and it comes down to the case for every selection – we pick the best 23 and if he is in the best 23, then he has a chance to be captain.”

TENNIS: Juan Martin del Potro is unlikely to be fit enough to play in next month’s Australian Open, the Argentine told a news conference yesterday. The former US Open champion also cast doubt on whether he would play in the Davis Cup first round tie at home to Italy in February when Argentina begin the defence of their title. “What I need is to have someone get me physically fit enough to last the whole year,” he said. “There’s a fortnight to the Australia Open and I’m unlikely to make that objective. We’re looking at what the priority is. If tennis waited for me for two years, Australia can wait for me for one more.”

CRICKET: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has had his appeal against a ball-tampering conviction dismissed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), but he will be free to play in the first test against Sri Lanka starting on Boxing Day. Du Plessis was found guilty by match referee Andy Pycroft of changing the condition of the ball after appearing to use saliva tainted by a mint in his mouth during the second test against Australia in Hobart last month.

BASKETBALL, NBA: LeBron James had 34 points and 12 rebounds, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 24 seconds left in overtime, as the Cleveland Cavaliers won 114-108 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks had scored seven straight points, the last two on Jabari Parker’s lay-up, to force overtime but came up short despite 30 points from Parker and 25 with 13 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The win lifted Cleveland to a 20-6 record, top of the NBA Eastern Conference ahead of the Toronto Raptors.

DARTS: Raymond van Barneveld thrashed Robbie Green 3-0 to ease into the second round of the William Hill World Darts Championship. With his opponent producing a three-dart average of just 90.08, 2007 winner Van Barneveld was able to cruise to victory, dropping only two legs in the process. A 156 checkout in a 12-dart leg set the number 12 seed from Holland on his way during the first set and tournament debutant Green never looked like getting on terms.