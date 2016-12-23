Dominant Asciak secures sixth crown

Matthew Asciak (right) claimed the BOV Tennis Masters title for the sixth time in his career.

The tournament, played on the courts of the Gordon Asciak Tennis Academy at the Marsa Sports Club, was contested by the top eight-ranked players who were divided into two groups of four each, playing on a round robin basis.

Asciak and Denzil Agius topped their respective groups to progress to the semi-finals.

Here, Asciak beat Bradley Callus 6-0, 6-0 while Agius had the better Omar Sudzuka 6-3, 6-4 to proceed to the final.

The final turned out to be a one-sided affair as the experienced Asciak prevailed 6-1 6-1.

In the BOV ladies’ top five, Elaine Genovese also retained her title in dominant style.

Genovese won all four matches in the round-robin tournament without dropping a single game.

Charles Azzopardi, head PR and marketing at Bank of Valletta, and David Farrugia Sacco, president of the Malta Tennis Federation, handed out the prizes to the winners.