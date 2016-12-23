Closing days of exhibition
These are the last few days to take in The Entity of Truth, a figurative and abstract art exhibition by Japanese painter Naoya Inose and French artist Julien Vinet presenting seven artworks, each inspired by the same title. Their interpretations of the title emphasises the fact that truth is subjective and that ‘our world’ is made up of personal experiences.
■ The exhibition is running until 2pm on Saturday at the Lily Agius Gallery in Sliema. For more information or viewings outside opening hours, call 9929 2488, send an e-mail to [email protected] or visit www.lilyagiusgallery.com
