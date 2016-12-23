Christmas activities

A number of cribs and other artistic renditions of the Nativity scene are currently on display inside the Parliamentary building in Valletta.

Organised by the Malta Tourism Authority, the exhibits of the Cribs and Christmas ArtExhibition have been created by a number of people passionate about crib-making, who are not necessarily artisans. However, all show great skill and imagination in their evocation of the Nativity scene.

■ The exhibition, being held under the patronage of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, is open daily to the public until Sunday, January 1. Admission is free. It is open from 10am to 5pm from Monday to Friday and from 9.30am to 12pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 2291 5440.

Carolling evenings

The CentreSTAGE children’s choir is performing at the InterContinental Hotel in St Julian’s until Saturday.

Led by Tiziana Calleja, the choir is well known for its array of styles, techniques and adaptability towards the demands of an individual piece. On harmonic display during their performances will be a series of traditional carols, well-known modern festive classics and some more unusual Christmas arrangements.

■ The choir is performing at the hotel every evening between 7pm and 7.45pm. All are welcome to attend. Throughout the event, the hotel is also proud to support Inspire, the Foundation for Inclusion, and all contributions towards the events will be donated to this worthy cause.

Events in Castille Square

The Arts Council Malta has put together a series of events for the Christmas season, focused around Castille Square in Valletta.

This evening, a Christmas carols and dance extravaganza is taking place from 6pm to 8pm with the participation of the Annalise Dance Studio and Ally’s choir. Tomorrow, a procession dedicated to Baby Jesus starts at 6pm and goes along Merchants Street and Republic Street. This will be followed by a socio-religious programme organised by the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM) which will include carols, presentations, drama and music.

On Saturday, two concerts will be held. The band of the Armed Forces of Malta takes to the stage at 10.30am while the Malta Police Band participates in a march in Republic Street starting at 6.30pm, followed by their annual Christmas concert.