Announcements

O’NEILL. On December 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY of Qormi, residing at Santa Venera, aged 58, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Christina and her husband Neil, her brothers Joe, Paul and his partner Rita, George and his partner Doreen, her sister Rita and her husband Gejtu, her sister-in-law Mary, widow of Charlie, uncles and aunties, cousins, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 1.30pm for Santa Venera parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Qormi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI – JOSEPH, aged 95, at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the sacrament of the anointing of the sick; formerly of the Intelligence Corps, of V&F Portelli & Sons and of Sun Life of Canada, a lifelong activist of Malta Catholic Action; he leaves to mourn his loss his children Dun Anton, Maria, Josef, Connie, Marthese and their families, besides his brother Frans, nephews, nieces and many friends. Prayers for his repose will be said at the mortuary at Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Friday, December 23 at 1.30pm before leaving for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun at 2pm where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be offered to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Father, gather him in Your loving arms.

SCIBERRAS. On December 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, SONIA, née Sciortino, of Birkirkara, residing at Mosta, aged 51, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joe, her sons Christian and his fiancée Bernice and Glenn and his fiancée Marilyn, her sisters and brother Marthese, Philip, Dorothy and Joanne and their families, her mother-in-law Helen, widow of Karmenu Sciberras, her in-laws Charles, MarieLouise, Sandra, Gertrude and Rudvic, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 23 at 8am for Mosta Rotunda where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or the Malta Community Chest Fund, Valletta, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – FRANCIS. Treasured memories on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. Treasured memories of our dearest father EMMANUEL, today the 45th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May God’s love be with him and with us. His daughter, son and families.

BORG COSTANZI – LINA and VICTOR. At this time being the anniversary of their demise. Dearly missed and fondly remembered by their children and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of their soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

BORG COSTANZI. In memory of LUCY, née Valentino, widow of Prof. Edwin Borg Costanzi, mother of Joe, Mary Anne and Michael and grandmother to Michael, Alex, Gabriella, Francesca, Louisa, Hannah and Andrew, sister to Marie, Vanna and Vincent, this being the first anniversary of her death. Never forgotten, may she rest in peace.

BUSUTTIL LEAVER. In loving memory of CECIL on the 12th anniversary of his leaving us for a better life. Rachel, John and Marthese and his adored granddaughters Thea and Ella.

DALLI – JOSETTE. On the first anniversary for her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, your niece Maria and family.

FLERI SOLER – JESSIE. On the 28th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family.

MIFSUD CHIRCOP – ĠORĠ. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on this ninth anniversary of his passing. Marlene, Berenice and Jerome.

SPAMPINATO – CATHERINE. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Christa, Robert, Max and Julia. A prayer is solicited. O Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TORTELL – EDWARD (Wings). Fondest and loving memories of our father on the 26th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His children Augustus, Marie, Valerie, widow of his son Henry, Peter, Philip, Carmen, Josephine and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB. In loving memory of EDWARD HENRY, a dear husband and brother, today the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Astrid, his sisters Marguerite and her husband Louis Pace Balzan, Dorothy, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Rest in peace.

ZAMMIT – JOSEPH. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered on the ninth anniversary of his demise. His children, Walter, Alex, Jennifer, Simone, Joseph and John and their families.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Closed for Christmas holidays. Re-open Monday, January 2, 2017.