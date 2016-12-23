Arthur Miller’s A View From the Bridge confronts the American dream through a dark and passionate tale of infatuation, betrayal and obsession.

Following the original smash-hit broadcast, the Young Vic’s production of A View from the Bridge returns to the Spazju Kreattiv cinema tonight for an encore screening.

This stunning production of Arthur Miller’s tragic masterpiece won a trio of Olivier Awards in 2014, including best revival, best actor for Mark Strong (The Imitation Game; Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy) and best director for Ivo van Hove.

In Brooklyn, longshoreman Eddie Carbone (Mark Strong) welcomes his Sicilian cousins to the supposed land of freedom. But when one of them falls for his beautiful niece, they discover that freedom does indeed come at a price. Eddie, ridden with jealousy, exposes a deep and unspeakable secret – one that rips everything apart and pushes him to commit the ultimate betrayal.

The production won accolades throughout the press with the Evening Standard calling it “magnetic, electrifying, astonishingly bold” and Time Out singling out the main performer, stating “Mark Strong is astonishingly good”.

The National Theatre Encore Series presents a recording of the live performance as staged in March 2015 at the Wyndham Theatre. The cast also features Emun Elliott (Marco), Phoebe Fox (Catherine), Richard Hansell (Louis), Luke Norris (Rodolfo), Nicola Walker (Beatrice) and Padraig Lynch (Officer).

■ This encore screening is taking place today at 7.30pm at St James Cavalier in Valletta. For tickets and more information, visit kreattivita.org.