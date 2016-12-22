Watch: Truck leaves trail of destruction as it is chased by police in Thailand

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A truck driver damaged 41 vehicles during a police chase in Thailand's capital Bangkok, leaving three people injured, local police said.

The suspect drove into a bus lane and did not stop when the police intervened, according to local media reports.

The rampage continued for about five kilometres from Phetchaburi Road to Ekamai Road, when police shot out the tyres.

Facebook user Petch J. Twezinn shared footage captured by a camera mounted on his car's dashboard, showing the six-wheeled white truck driving against the traffic flow. In the video people can be seen fleeing as the truck approached.

An incorrect date and time is shown on the footage due to the settings on the camera.

Twezinn later filmed footage of the aftermath, showing damaged vehicles along the road.

According to local media, the driver said he had been on drugs for the previous three days, and was stressed about his wife leaving him.

The reports say he drove away from the police because he did not have the money to pay any fine.

He was reportedly found with at least one gram of the drug ice, or crystal methamphetamine, in his possession.

