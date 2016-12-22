Woman seriously injured in head-on crash

A woman was seriously injured late yesterday when two vehicles crashed head-on on the road which links Victoria to Żebbuġ in Gozo.

The police said the crash took place at about 11.15pm between a Hyundai Tucson driven by a 45-year-old man from Victoria and a Hyundai Excel driven by a 54-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

The seriously injured woman, 52, was a passenger in the Excel, whose driver was slightly injured.