Woman seriously injured in head-on crash
A woman was seriously injured late yesterday when two vehicles crashed head-on on the road which links Victoria to Żebbuġ in Gozo.
The police said the crash took place at about 11.15pm between a Hyundai Tucson driven by a 45-year-old man from Victoria and a Hyundai Excel driven by a 54-year-old man from Żebbuġ.
The seriously injured woman, 52, was a passenger in the Excel, whose driver was slightly injured.
