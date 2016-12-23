Advert
Thursday, December 22, 2016, 11:00

Vella holds 'frank' talks with Egyptian president, foreign minister

Dr Vella seen with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry.

Foreign Minister George Vella has had talks in Cairo with Egyptian President Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

They discussed bilateral and regional issues including developments in Libya, Syria and Iraq, the Middle East peace process and Malta’s priorities for the upcoming EU presidency.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Vella highlighted the important role that Egypt plays in the Mediterranean, in particular with regards to Libya and the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

He also underlined the excellent and longstanding relations between Malta and Egypt and stressed the need for continued EU engagement with Egypt as a regional partner in the Mediterranean.

Foreign Minister Shoukry said Egypt valued Malta as an important EU and Mediterranean partner  and welcomed Malta’s initiative to promote inter-regional dialogue and strengthened Euro-Arab cooperation.  

