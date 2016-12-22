Valletta strategy focuses on social regeneration

The government has announced a Strategy for Valletta whose core purpose is to encourage more people to live in the city, while balancing the capital’s role as a capital, a hub for business and administration and a place of residence.

The document was prepared by the Office of the Principal Secretary, headed by Mario Cutajar, after months of public consultation and input from various sectors involved in Valletta.

“The strategy will lead to social regeneration by encouraging people to go and live in Valletta,” the Office said.

It pointed out that while the capital is a business centre, its population has been in decline and many tenements are vacant.