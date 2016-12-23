NGO insists home for the elderly should not be built on Vittoriosa ODZ
A heritage NGO has written to the Planning Authority insisting that there is no valid reason for a home for the elderly to be build in an ODZ site at Wied tal-Ħawli in Vittorosa.
The Socjeta’ Storiko Kulturali Vittoriosa said the valley is the only open space for the people of Vittoriosa and the proposed development by a private developer would ruin it.
The society urged the developers to seek an alternative site, such as adjacent to the sports complex or through an arrangement with the tenants of the disused Fort Salvatore, which badly needs rehabilitation.
