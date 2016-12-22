Muscat signs up to donate organs

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has signed an application to become an organ donor.

"(It) takes so little to make a difference," Dr Muscat wrote on twitter.

A National Organ Donation Register was set up earlier this week after approval of a new law.

The register is open to all those aged over 16.

In terms of the law, the decision of the donor as laid down in the register is binding and cannot be changed by relatives.

Parents have the final say where children are involved.

More information at https://health.gov.mt/en/hcs/Pages/organ-donor.aspx