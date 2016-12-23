Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that a food bug has spread in four government hospitals and intensive investigations are underway to track its source.

The newspaper also reports that as the debate on whether to lie to children about Father Christmas rages on, their belief in him remains strong.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to an interview with parents whose children have a rare condition.

In-Nazzjon highlights an attack on the auditor-general by former parliamentary secretary Michael Falzon, saying the attack was sparked because the auditor found no wrongdoing by former minister Jason Azzopardi.

l-orizzont quotes sources as saying that a commission meant to spearhead regeneration in the PN is yielding the opposite.