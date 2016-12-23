Low-cost airlines to fly to Malta from Vienna and Cluj Napoca in Romania

A new airline, Eurowings, is to operate flights between Malta and Vienna during the summer season, while another airline Wizz Air has added an airport in Romania to its services to Malta.

One way fares on the Eurowings Vienna service start from €49. Flights will be operated from April 3 with Airbus 320 aircraft having a capacity of 180 seats.



The flight schedule is as follows:



Tuesdays:

EW5874 VIE-MLA 0550-0815

EW5875 MLA-VIE 0855-1115



Sundays:

EW5874 VIE-MLA 0610-0835

EW5875 MLA-VIE 0915-1135

Eurowings is a recently-established, independent low-cost airline modelled on its successful partner Germanwings.

It flies Airbus A330, Airbus A320, Airbus A319 and Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft to 130 destinations mostly in Europe but also across the Atlantic.

Meanwhile Wizz Air, which already operates flights between Hungary and Malta, has announced it will be starting flights from Cluj Napoca (Romania) to Malta from March 26. Flights will be operated every Wednesday and Sunday with A320 aircraft. Fares start at €19.99

Schedule:

Wednesdays and Sundays:

W6 3399 CLJ-MLA 1840-2010

W6 3400 MLA-CLJ 2040-2355