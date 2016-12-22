Homeless woman steals from couple who gave her shelter

A Bulgarian woman who admitted she stole from a couple who welcomed her into their home after she ended up on the streets was condemned to a six-month prison term suspended for two years.

Krasimira Dimitrova, 32, was arraigned before Magistrate Francesco Depasquale and charged with having been in possession of costume jewellery stolen from the couple's home. The woman was also charged with disturbing public peace during a heated argument with her partner out on the street in Marsaxlokk, and using foul language, insults and threats while in a drunken state.

The court heard how the accused had, following the row with her boyfriend, found herself with nowhere to go. A kind couple pitied her and offered her shelter inside their home. However, their act of kindness was repaid with ingratitude when their guest made off with several items of costume jewellery, later discovered in her possession.

The accused, who appeared sobre in court, admitted to the charges and apologised for the trouble she had caused.

The court heard the defence counsel explain that the accused had resided in Malta for the past 10 years and was regularly employed.

Although the court did not impose any obligation upon the accused to leave the island, the woman declared that she would leave the country within 24 hours and never return.

Inspectors Johann Fenech and Charlotte Curmi prosecuted.

Lawyers Helen Caruana and Shaheryar Ghaznavi were defence counsel.