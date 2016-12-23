Gozo, Comino, contribute 4.3 per cent to GDP

The contribution of Gozo and Comino to national Gross Domestic Product at market prices last year accounted to 4.3 per cent or €396.3 million, from €361.474 the previous year.

All industries in Gozo and Comino registered increases compared to the previous year. The main increases resulted in information and communication, professional, scientific, technical, administrative and support service activities and construction.

Almost all industries in Malta (alone) registered increases, with the exception of the manufacturing industry. The main increases were recorded in real estate, construction and professional, scientific, technical, administrative and support service activities.

In a statement, the government said economic growth in Gozo is currently 10 times what it was under the former government.

Whereas in 2012 Gozo’s GDP rose by €3.5m in 2015 is rose by €35m.

The government noted that in Gozo, manufacturing had grown by 8%, construction by 17%, wholesale, retail, hotels and restaurants by 9%, information and communication by 30%, professional services by 17% and art and entertainment by 15%.

Jobs were up by more than three times as much as in 2012.