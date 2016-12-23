Emirates to fly daily between Dubai and Malta via Cyprus

Emirates is to re-route its daily service between Dubai and Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus, from February 1. The current five-days-a-week Dubai/Tunis/Malta/Dubai route will be changed to Dubai/Larnaca/Malta/Larnaca/Dubai, the same as the current flight operating every Monday and Wednesday.

The Malta route allows travellers to book tickets between Malta and Cyprus. The service will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration, with eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class, and 310 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Starting February 1, 2017, EK 109 will depart Dubai at 7.50am, arriving in Larnaca at 10.20. It will then depart Larnaca at 11.50, arriving in Malta at 1.25pm.

The return flight, EK 110, will leave Malta at 2.55, arriving in Larnaca at 6.15pm. It will then depart Larnaca at 7.30hrs, and land in Dubai at 01.25am the next day. The timings are ideal for onward connections from Dubai to Australia, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and North and South America.

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offers 23 tonnes of capacity per flight. Further information and flight schedules are available from: www.emirates.com/mt