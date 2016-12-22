'Arrogant and vindictive' offender sent behind bars

A Gozitan who caused a commotion during the Regional Tribunal sitting by threatening the Justice Commissioner has been jailed for six months and fined €2,000.

Carmel Galea, 60, from Kercem was accused of having insulted and threatened Mario Xerri who was presiding over the sitting on July 22, 2016 at the NGO centre at Xewkija. The man also refused to obey the police officers who sought to restore order when the violent interlude broke out.

The court in Gozo, presided by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, heard witnesses explain how the accused had reacted violently when the Justice Commissioner had pronounced judgment in relation to several cases wherein he was being prosecuted.

"This won't stop here, you'll pay for this," the man threatened, addressing Dr Xerri and forcing police officers to intervene.

The court also observed that in a subsequent sitting earlier this month, Alfred Grech, defence counsel to Mr Galea, had renounced his brief citing "the behaviour of the accused in court and difficulty in communicating with him" as the reasons for his decision.

The court stated that the accused could have registered his disagreement by filing an appeal from the decision of the Justice Commissioner. He had no reason to manifest such disapproval by shouting, hurling verbal abuse and threats.

It was noted that the accused had openly bragged in court that he had persistently asked Justice Minister Owen Bonnici to remove Dr Xerri from office.

The court observed that the Minister did well not to succumb to such pressure, unlike the police force which apparently gave in to his insistence and took disciplinary action against the officer who had taken all necessary measures to control the situation.

That officer "performed his duty by protecting the Justice Commissioner and by drawing attention to the wrongdoing of the accused," the court remarked.

"The court will not permit local tribunals and the courts to be reduced to places where shouting, threats and insults are the order of the day...

"The court tolerated the arrogant and vindictive attitude of the accused and is determined to transmit the message that anyone called to hold office within the field of justice should be given all the necessary protection to freely execute his function without fear."

Inspector Edel Mary Camilleri prosecuted.