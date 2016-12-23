Advert
Thursday, December 22, 2016, 00:01 by

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap, Marsa

Message of fraternity and solidarity

Photo: Omar Camilleri/DOI

Photo: Omar Camilleri/DOI

On December 9, Pope Francis received in audience the delegation from Malta and Trentino for the gift of the crib and the Christmas tree that are now set up in St Peter’s Square.

After thanking the bishops and the government of Malta who donated and constructed the crib, which is the work of Gozitan artist Manwel Grech, the Pope commented on the representation “of the luzzu, typical Maltese boat”, which features in this year’s crib”. The luzzu, the Pope said, “recalls the sad and tragic reality of migrants on barges directed to Italy”.

The Holy Father added that “all those who will visit this crib will be invited to rediscover its symbolic value, which is a message of fraternity, of sharing, of hospitality and of solidarity”.

Like the others, this crib is “an invitation to make room in our life and in society for God, hidden in the face of many people who are in conditions of hardship, of poverty and of tribulation”.

May the Lord help us be brothers and sisters to those who are in need.

