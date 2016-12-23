Jobs carried out by FTS

Reference is made to the article ‘FTS staff double, costs triple since 2013’ (December 20).

The article is grossly misleading and unfair because it gives the wrong impression that there is no justification for the increase in staff. Below is a list of the jobs carried out by the FTS between April 2013 and today.

In 2013-2014, the new administration introduced two principles in education in Malta and Gozo, namely: co-education in all secondary schools and the establishment of ‘middle schools’ within the secondary education level.

This policy direction in education required a number of changes to be made within the existing educational buildings. Therefore, the principle of co-education in this country required alterations in all the existing schools to accommodate male and female students being educated together within the same premises.

The introduction of middle schools (that is the first two years of secondary education) in order to have smaller educational buildings accommodating preferably not more than 550 students gave rise to significant alterations, refurbishments and extensions and even the construction of additional blocks within school complexes to cater for these requirements. As a consequence, the major projects delivered by FTS to the ministry and the Education Division during these last three years (2013-2016) included:

Mcast campus, Paola (2013); St Margaret College Middle School, Cospicua (2014); St Theresa College Middle School, in Birkirkara (Ta’ Paris) (2014); childcare centre, Gżira (2014); National Sports School, Pembroke (2014-2015); St Nicholas College Middle School, Rabat (2014-2015); Maria Regina College Middle School, Naxxar (2014-2015); St Claire College Primary School, San Ġwann (2014-2015); Sir M. A. Refalo Sixth Form, Victoria (2015-2016); St Benedict College Middle School, Kirkop (2015-2016); St Nicholas College Senior School, Dingli (2015-2016); St Ignatius College Primary School, Żebbuġ (2016); Dun Manwel Attard Young Adult Resource Centre, Wardija (2016); Gozo College Primary School, Xewkija (2016); childcare centre, Birkirkara (2016); childcare centre, Żebbuġ (to be completed in February 2017); St Margaret College Learning Support Centre, Cospicua (2016); Football Ground, Santa Venera (2016) and Maria Regina College Primary School, Għargħur (which will be completed by December 2016).