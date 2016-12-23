The new multi-coloured (one will not be far wrong to describe it as bordering on the psychedelic) lighting system for the President’s Palace, one of Valletta’s most iconic architectural and artistic legacies (December 17), is the last example of the bad taste in good design that has, sadly, become institutionalised as a leading national characteristic.

This newspaper has very appropriately described it as Las Vegas casino/nightclub style. It is a classic example of what I habitually refer to as the immorality of bad taste.

It is certainly a lack of basic good manners towards one of the capital city’s foremost monuments in which the rich history of the nation finds its early modern and modern crystalisation. The lack of decorum is indeed flagrant.

The artistic advisers of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Committee have flouted aesthetic good manners and good taste. What are their artistic credentials? On what criterion were they selected?

Renzo Piano’s inspired Parliament building apart, Valletta is being systematically cheapened. This is very sad. Very sad indeed.