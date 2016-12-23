Roma bounce back from Juventus defeat by seeing off Chievo

Roma's Edin Dzeko celebrates after scoring. Photo:Alessandro Bianchi, Reuters

Roma bounced back from their Serie A defeat to Juventus at the weekend by coming from behind to beat Chievo 3-1.

The Giallorossi found themselves trailing to Jonathan de Guzman's header but turned it around either side of half-time through Stephan El Shaarawy and Edin Dzeko goals, with Diego Perotti's late penalty adding some security.

With leaders Juve not in action in the league this week, the victory ensured that Roma go into the winter break only four points behind their title rivals.

Federico Bernardeschi provided two goals and an assist for Fiorentina, but Napoli snatched a point with a late leveller in a 3-3 draw at the Artemio Franchi.

Lorenzo Insigne's stunner gave Napoli an early advantage, but Bernardeschi pegged them back, later grabbing his second in sumptuous style after visiting winger Dries Mertens had continued his hot streak in front of goal.

At the death, substitute Mauro Zarate turned Bernardeschi's classy centre home, only for Manolo Gabbiadini to frustrate the Tuscans from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time.

Marco Sau scored twice as Cagliari rallied to secure a dramatic 4-3 victory over 10-man Sassuolo.

The Sardinians were ahead after 14 minutes thanks to Sau but a Sassuolo fightback saw Claud Adjapong and Lorenzo Pellegrini turn the game on its head before the latter player was dismissed for fouling Davide Di Gennaro.

Francesco Acerbi's penalty after the break put Sassuolo two goals ahead, only for Marco Borriello's thunderous strike and Sau's second to level things up.

Then, with time running out, Brazilian forward Diego Farias burst into the box and drove home a 76th-minute winner at the Stadio Sant'Elia.

Andrea Belotti heads into the winter break joint second with Roma's Dzeko in the scoring charts after firing Torino to a 1-0 victory over Genoa.

The game also saw Pietro Pellegri make his debut for Genoa - at 15 he is the joint youngest player to appear in Serie A, alongside Amedeo Amadei.

Cristiano Biraghi's stoppage-time penalty earned Pescara their share of the points from a 1-1 draw with relegation rivals Palermo.

Robin Quaison had opened the scoring for the beleaguered Sicilians, who nevertheless ascend to 18th in the table.

Elsewhere, mid-table foes Sampdoria and Udinese could not be separated in a goalless draw at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, with Fabio Quagliarella enjoying the best chances for the hosts.