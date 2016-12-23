Football news

Borussia Moenchengladbach fired coach Andre Schubert yesterday, one day after a 2-1 home defeat by VfL Wolfsburg left them hovering above the relegation zone.

Schubert was initially appointed on an interim basis in September last year and his job was made permanent two months later.

“We have come to the conclusion that it is better for both sides to call an end to our time together,” Borussia’s sporting director Max Eberl said.

“Andre helped us a great deal last season, leading the team from last to fourth place and qualifying for the Champions League.

“However, that development has come to a standstill for various reasons. Looking ahead, we have decided to make a fresh start with a different coach.”

Lindelof is ready says Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes his fellow Swede Victor Lindelof has the talent to shine for the world’s top teams amid growing speculation the Benfica defender is set to join his compatriot at Manchester United in January.

Media reports said that United have opened talks with Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira over a £38 million move for Lindelof in the upcoming transfer window.

“He (Lindelof) is growing. He has a lot of responsibility with the national team now,” Ibrahimovic said of the 22-year-old.

“Is he good enough for United? I think he is ready for the big clubs out there. Whatever he chooses, it will be good for him.”

Barton agrees deal for Burnley return

Joey Barton has made a swift return to Burnley after the midfielder agreed to rejoin the club until the end of the season on a free transfer in January, the Premier League side said.

The 34-year-old, who has been training at the club’s training ground since his release from Scottish side Rangers in November, turned down a new contract at Burnley in May after helping them win the Championship title.

Barton’s one-match suspension, for breaking Scottish FA rules on gambling during his time at Rangers, will apply in the Premier League because of an agreement between the home nations.

West Brom’s McAuley relaxed over future

West Brom defender Gareth McAuley is keen to extend his stint at the Premier League club for at least another season but is in no rush to start negotiations about a fresh deal.

The 37-year-old knows that he is nearing the end of his career but is confident his legs will carry him through another campaign.

“I will play football next year. Where that is, we will sort out later in the season,” the Northern Ireland international said.

“I am completely relaxed about it. You can never look too far ahead.”

Vardy ban unjust, says Leicester chief

Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has described the decision to reject the appeal of Jamie Vardy (picture) against his red card as “unfair”.

Vardy was sent off at Stoke on Saturday for a two-footed challenge on Mame Biram Diouf.

The champions contested the call, but a Football Association disciplinary panel upheld the decision and Vardy will now serve a three-match suspension.

Srivaddhanaprabha said: “I am so sorry for the unfair judgement of referee to Vardy and more sorry that our appeal was rejected. This kind of judgement distort the charming of English Premier.

“I spend a lot of time and effort to make my beloved LCFC a success, but this incident made me feel dispirit from football.”

Rodgers keen to keep Simunovic

Brendan Rodgers has told Torino that Jozo Simunovic is still very much part of his plans at Celtic.

A potential loan or permanent move to the Serie A club in August fell through but the Turin outfit are reportedly set to come back for the Croatian when the transfer window opens in January.

He said: “I think they have probably seen how well he’s been doing. He’s only a boy really at 22 years of age and developing very, very well.

“He’s got all the attributes and still has improvements to make of course, but if you’re a top club you would want someone like him.

“But he’s very much a part of what we’re building here.”

Rennes rule out Odegaard move

Rennes will not make a loan move for Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard in January because they do not believe he is ready for top-flight football, president Rene Ruello has said.

Odegaard, 18, was a target for the Ligue 1 club in the summer but the deal did not go through.

The Norway international attended Rennes’ game against St Etienne at the start of December, sparking speculation that a loan move was back in the offing.

But Ruello told TVR that coach Christian Gourcuff had vetoed a switch.

“Christian looked and said to us: ‘Right now he’s not ready, he needs to work,’” he said.

“If we have him for six months, he’s not going to play, or very little, so there’s no interest in doing it.”